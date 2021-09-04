Congratulations to 1st Lt. Daren C. Weatherby, the newest Physician Assistant to the U.S. Army. Weatherby graduated the Interservice Physician Assistant Program on April 9. IPAP is a 29-month, two phase program that includes 16 months of academics followed by 13 months of hands-on training at a military medical treatment facility. It is a very unique and accelerated program. The academic requirements may seem intense, but they provide an assessment of a student’s ability to provide world-class care to service members and their families. Cadets that graduate from the program earn both a Bachelor’s and Master's degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and receive a commission as a 1st Lieutenant.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:59 Photo ID: 6599290 VIRIN: 210409-D-SG853-0001 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.39 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation [Image 3 of 3], by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.