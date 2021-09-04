Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation

Congratulations to 1st Lt. Daren C. Weatherby, the newest Physician Assistant to the U.S. Army. Weatherby graduated the Interservice Physician Assistant Program on April 9. IPAP is a 29-month, two phase program that includes 16 months of academics followed by 13 months of hands-on training at a military medical treatment facility. It is a very unique and accelerated program. The academic requirements may seem intense, but they provide an assessment of a student’s ability to provide world-class care to service members and their families. Cadets that graduate from the program earn both a Bachelor’s and Master's degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and receive a commission as a 1st Lieutenant.
