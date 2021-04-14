Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New EOD robot arrival [Image 3 of 5]

    New EOD robot arrival

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Jason Wilkinson 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Man Transportable Robotic Systems, MTSR II, control system, 14 April 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6599213
    VIRIN: 210414-F-SE617-018
    Resolution: 5862x3908
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New EOD robot arrival [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    robot
    USAF
    EOD
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland

