New EOD robot arrival

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shayne Mooney, Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician, operates the Man Transportable Robotic Systems, MTSR II, during training, 14 April 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Wilkinson)
|04.14.2021
|04.14.2021 16:32
|6599211
|210414-F-SE617-007
|5515x3677
|9.82 MB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
|4
|1
