Selfless Service - Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams, a project manager with the College of Distance Education and Training, Marine Corps University, Marine Corps Base Quantico Va., receives the Presidential Silver Volunteer Award at Lejeune Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., April 6, 2021. In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation introduced the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, amplifying the importance of volunteers to the nation’s strength and identity. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

