Selfless Service - Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams, a project manager with the College of Distance Education and Training, Marine Corps University, Marine Corps Base Quantico Va., volunteers at the USO Warrior and Family Center Fort Belvoir, Va., April 6, 2021. Williams is an active volunteer, and has committed more than 455 hours of volunteer service to USO Metro, earning him the Presidential Silver Volunteer Award. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

