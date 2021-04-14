Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio Conducts Boat Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    San Antonio Conducts Boat Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210414-N-OI940-1032
    CELTIC SEA (April 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) drive towards the ship in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during routine boat operations, April 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6598966
    VIRIN: 210414-N-OI940-1032
    Resolution: 2650x3710
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

