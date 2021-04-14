San Antonio Conducts Boat Operations

210414-N-OI940-1049

CELTIC SEA (April 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) are lifted in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) by the ship's knuckle boom crane during routine boat operations, April 14, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Celtic Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jacob M. Turrigiano)

