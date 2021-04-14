FORT BENNING, Ga. - Sniper teams from across the United States travel to Fort Benning, Georgia, to compete in the U.S. Army Best Sniper Competition, April 14, 2021, on post. The goal of this competition is to identify the best sniper team from around the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:15 Photo ID: 6598942 VIRIN: 210414-A-IE830-9026 Resolution: 3586x2391 Size: 4.32 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Sniper Competition Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.