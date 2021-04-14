Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Sniper Competition Day 3 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Best Sniper Competition Day 3

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. - Sniper teams from across the United States travel to Fort Benning, Georgia, to compete in the U.S. Army Best Sniper Competition, April 14, 2021, on post. The goal of this competition is to identify the best sniper team from around the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6598951
    VIRIN: 210414-A-IE830-9495
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Best Sniper Competition Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    Fort Benning
    US Army
    Markeith Horace
    Best sniper
    Galloway Range

