    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alec Kramer 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (April 14, 2021) Airman Yummy Soaia, from Salt Lake City, Utah, sweat lines to assist the rest of the crew with furling ‘Old Ironsides’ spanker sail. Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America's Ship of State, Constitution and its crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship's history and the importance of naval power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021
    Photo ID: 6598722
    VIRIN: 210414-N-CI012-0021
    Resolution: 2941x2101
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Yummy Soaia sweats lines to assist the rest of the crew [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    sailing
    Old Ironsides
    square rig

