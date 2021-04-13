Seaman Sarah Frank sweat lines to assist the rest of the crew

BOSTON (April 14, 2021) Seaman Sarah Frank, from Miami Florida, sweat lines to assist the rest of the crew with furling ‘Old Ironsides’ spanker sail. Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America's Ship of State, Constitution and its crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship's history and the importance of naval power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

