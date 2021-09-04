210409-N-RL695-1075

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Francisco Villagomez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), participates in flight operations, April 9, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 09:33 Photo ID: 6598285 VIRIN: 210409-N-RL695-1075 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 2.24 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, lands aboard the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.