    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, lands aboard the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City [Image 2 of 3]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, lands aboard the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210409-N-RL695-1055
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 9, 2021) -- An MH-60S Seahawk attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, lands aboard the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), April 9, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    MH-60S
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

