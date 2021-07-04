Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

The ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III is positioned in the drive-in mode on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 7, 2021. Cargo is loaded onto the C-17 through a large aft ramp and door system that accommodates virtually all of the Army’s air-transportable equipment such as a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 09:14
|Photo ID:
|6598174
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-BO262-2011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
