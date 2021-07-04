Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 6 of 7]

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The upper interior cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III is exposed as the aircraft waits for cargo to be loaded on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 7, 2021. Cargo is loaded onto the C-17 through a large aft ramp and door system that accommodates virtually all of the Army’s air-transportable equipment such as a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 09:14
    Photo ID: 6598169
    VIRIN: 210407-F-BO262-2010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Rapid Global Mobility
    436th Airlift Wing
    736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

