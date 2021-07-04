Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

The upper interior cargo area of a C-17 Globemaster III is exposed as the aircraft waits for cargo to be loaded on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 7, 2021. Cargo is loaded onto the C-17 through a large aft ramp and door system that accommodates virtually all of the Army’s air-transportable equipment such as a 69-ton M1 Abrams main battle tank, armored vehicles, trucks and trailers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

