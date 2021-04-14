Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutters Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 5 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutters Arrive at Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 14, 2021) The Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) arrives at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, April 14, 2021. After a two-week transit across the Atlantic Ocean, the cutters arrived in-port to resupply, before continuing to conduct operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

    This work, Coast Guard Cutters Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutter
    Pier
    Naval Station Rota
    Coast Guard
    Port

