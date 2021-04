Coast Guard Cutters Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 14, 2021) The Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) arrives at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, April 14, 2021. After a two-week transit across the Atlantic Ocean, the cutters arrived in-port to resupply, before continuing to conduct operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021