NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 14, 2021) The Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) arrives at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, April 14, 2021. After a two-week transit across the Atlantic Ocean, the cutters arrived in-port to resupply, before continuing to conduct operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6598166
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-CO914-1005
|Resolution:
|2413x1609
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutters Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
