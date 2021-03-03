Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Nuclear Job Planning Leader (NJPL) John Karr has been nominated as the Shipyard Spotlight for April 2021. Rachel Yarasavich, a fellow NJPL and mentee of Karr’s, said, “John is a shining example of someone who demonstrates NNSY’s values every day. He has been more than willing to help me understand concepts and questions regarding the Naval Nuclear Programs and other topics related to my job duties. Not only is he a patient and great teacher, he is one of the most dependable and dedicated people that I have ever met at America’s Shipyard.”

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6598064
    VIRIN: 210303-N-YO710-007
    Resolution: 3580x5370
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Shipyard Spotlight

