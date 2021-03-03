Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr

Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Nuclear Job Planning Leader (NJPL) John Karr has been nominated as the Shipyard Spotlight for April 2021. Rachel Yarasavich, a fellow NJPL and mentee of Karr’s, said, “John is a shining example of someone who demonstrates NNSY’s values every day. He has been more than willing to help me understand concepts and questions regarding the Naval Nuclear Programs and other topics related to my job duties. Not only is he a patient and great teacher, he is one of the most dependable and dedicated people that I have ever met at America’s Shipyard.”

