    Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr

    Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    With more than 32 years of experience, Nuclear Job Planning Leader (NJPL) John Karr of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Assistant Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager Division (Code 2301) has a wealth of knowledge. Lucky for his colleagues in Code 2301 and the shipyard at large, Karr is happy to share the wealth.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6598063
    VIRIN: 210303-N-YO710-003
    Resolution: 5652x3768
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr
    Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr

    Shipyard Spotlight: John Karr

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Shipyard Spotlight

