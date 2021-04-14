Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Soldiers join to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Poland [Image 2 of 3]

    Deployed Soldiers join to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.14.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army 1st Lt. Alex Kraft (foreground, right), human resource officer for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, wears teal during the unit proclamation ceremony on Apr. 1, 2021, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, in support of April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention (SAAPM) Month. The Department of the Army’s 2021 SAAPM theme is “Building cohesive teams through character trust & resilience. Protecting our people protects our mission.” (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    This work, Deployed Soldiers join to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    Michigan Army National Guard
    1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    sexual harassment awareness
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    50th Regional Support Group

