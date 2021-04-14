Deployed Soldiers join to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Poland

Army 1st Lt. Alex Kraft (foreground, right), human resource officer for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, wears teal during the unit proclamation ceremony on Apr. 1, 2021, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, in support of April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention (SAAPM) Month. The Department of the Army’s 2021 SAAPM theme is “Building cohesive teams through character trust & resilience. Protecting our people protects our mission.” (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021
Location: POWIDZ, PL