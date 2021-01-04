Deployed Soldiers join to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Poland

Soldiers from the Florida Guard’s 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) and the Michigan Guard’s 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) partnered at Forward Operating Site (FOS) Powidz, Poland, to recognize the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 1, 2021.



The event began with the commanders of both units speaking on the importance of taking action and showing leadership to prevent sexual assault and harassment.



“Regardless of our rank, we all have duties to perform in shaping a culture that protects our people and protects our mission,” said Army Col. Ricardo Roig, 50th RSG commander, in his address to the troops. “I invite and I encourage all of you to take a stand against sexual harassment and to end sexual violence. Not only during this month, but always.”



SAAPM is an annual campaign observed in April by civilian and military communities, which was established by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center in 2001. Its mission is to raise awareness and provide education to end sexual assault and harassment.



After Roig and Army Lt. Col. Hyo Cho, 1225th CSSB commander, both spoke to the Soldiers, they signed the Department of the Army’s proclamation for SAAPM 2021, along with their command sergeant majors. Afterwards, Soldiers from both units lined up to sign the proclamation. Signing the SAAPM proclamation signifies a service member’s pledge to take action against behaviors that help make harassment and sexual violence possible.



“Having a command front of senior leaders from different units shows unity in one goal, which is to prevent sexual assault and harassment,” said Army Capt. Nicolle Kent, S-4 officer and sexual assault response coordinator for the 1225th CSSB. Kent was the lead coordinator for the event.



Kent said that victims go through a lot in the aftermath of a sexual assault, and so do their command teams and their peers who go through it with them, which not only degrades unit morale, but also hurts unit readiness.



“Sexual assault takes more than one Soldier out of the fight,” Kent said. “When we get together to build cohesive teams and make stronger bonds, we tend to take better care of each other and make sure everyone is okay.”



“Teal Team 6,” named after the teal-colored ribbon that represents sexual assault awareness, is a program the 1225th CSSB established when it arrived in Powidz. It features monthly briefs and activities that encourage awareness, prevention and team-building.



