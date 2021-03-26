Balikatan 21: Barangay Baao Health Station construction

Representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local Filipino community break ground on a new building for the Barangay Health Station in Mauban, Quezon, Philippines, March 26, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kindra Morris)

