Balikatan 21: Barangay Baao Health Station construction

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sasha Hills, 18th Civil Engineering Group, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building for the Barangay Health Station in Mauban, Quezon, Philippines, March 26, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kindra Morris)

