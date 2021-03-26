Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Baao Health Station construction

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Baao Health Station construction

    QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Coronel 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sasha Hills, 18th Civil Engineering Group, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building for the Barangay Health Station in Mauban, Quezon, Philippines, March 26, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kindra Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 00:40
    VIRIN: 210326-M-UV735-307
    Location: QUEZON CITY, PH 
    TAGS

    ENCAP
    Air Force
    Balikatan
    HCA
    Armed Forces Philippines
    Quezon
    Balikatan 21
    BK21

