Balikatan 21: Barangay Baao Health Station construction

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sasha Hills, 18th Civil Engineering Group, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building for the Barangay Health Station in Mauban, Quezon, Philippines, March 26, 2021 during Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kindra Morris)
|03.26.2021
|04.14.2021 00:40
|6597900
|210326-M-UV735-307
|843x750
|113.66 KB
|QUEZON CITY, PH
|4
|0
