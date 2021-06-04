Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY & US Air Force [Image 13 of 13]

    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from Charlie Battery “Cobras”, 2-11 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted joint operations training with the 41st Airlift Squadron, US Air Force from Little Rock, Arkansas, loading a M777 howitzer onto a C130J aircraft at Hickham Air Force Base, Hawaii on 06 April, 2021. This training elevated the Soldiers collective readiness, and enabled each branch of service to understand one another’s tactics, techniques, procedures, and capabilities in preparation for future joint operations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica B. Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:58
    Photo ID: 6597827
    VIRIN: 210406-A-PO701-068
    Resolution: 5406x3604
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY & US Air Force [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force
    Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY &amp; US Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    25th Infantry Division

    DoD

    Field Artillery

    25th ID

    Interoperability

    USARPAC

    U.S. Army Pacific

    M777

    Go Army

    King Of Battle

    Army Strong

    C130J

    Air Force

    U.S. Army

    Partnership

    Readiness

    Joint Operations

    Army

    Ready

    Tropic Lightning

    Light Fighters

    Tropic Thunder

    Strike Hard

    USARHAW

    Lethal Warriors

    Redlegs

    25thDIVARTY

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Air Force
    Partnership
    Army
    Training
    25thID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT