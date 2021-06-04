SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from Charlie Battery “Cobras”, 2-11 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducted joint operations training with the 41st Airlift Squadron, US Air Force from Little Rock, Arkansas, loading a M777 howitzer onto a C130J aircraft at Hickham Air Force Base, Hawaii on 06 April, 2021. This training elevated the Soldiers collective readiness, and enabled each branch of service to understand one another’s tactics, techniques, procedures, and capabilities in preparation for future joint operations.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica B. Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:58 Photo ID: 6597815 VIRIN: 210406-A-PO701-245 Resolution: 4142x2762 Size: 3.63 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership Training: 25th DIVARTY & US Air Force [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.