    Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa Water Treatment Plant [Image 5 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa Water Treatment Plant

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pennebaker, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, shows the clarifying tank to Col. Jesse Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at the Water Treatment Plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 06, 2021. The tank separates clear water from sludge, getting the water ready for chlorine disinfection and a safe return to the ocean. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:15
    Photo ID: 6597788
    VIRIN: 210406-F-TG061-1211
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa Water Treatment Plant [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Force
    35th CES
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through

