U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Pennebaker, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, shows the clarifying tank to Col. Jesse Friedel, the 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joey Meininger, the 35th Fighter Wing command chief, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at the Water Treatment Plant at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 06, 2021. The tank separates clear water from sludge, getting the water ready for chlorine disinfection and a safe return to the ocean. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 22:15 Photo ID: 6597788 VIRIN: 210406-F-TG061-1211 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 7.02 MB Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa Water Treatment Plant [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.