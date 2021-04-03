SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from 2-11 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery attached to 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment’s Fire Support Team executed their comprehensive FiST certification on Mar. 04, 2021 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 21:20
|Photo ID:
|6597632
|VIRIN:
|210304-A-PO701-015
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 25th Infantry Division Artillery FiST Certification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
