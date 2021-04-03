Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Artillery FiST Certification [Image 1 of 5]

    25th Infantry Division Artillery FiST Certification

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from 2-11 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery attached to 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment’s Fire Support Team executed their comprehensive FiST certification on Mar. 04, 2021 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Artillery FiST Certification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

