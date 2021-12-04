Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.12.2021

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    210412-N-HV010-1034

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Sahabettin Cimbat performs preventative maintenance on an aircraft refueling station onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

