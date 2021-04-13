PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jeremiah Bennett, from Toledo, Ohio, observes as a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, enters the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 21:36
|Photo ID:
|6597617
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-HV010-2113
|Resolution:
|7087x4727
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
