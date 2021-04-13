USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jeremiah Bennett, from Toledo, Ohio, observes as a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, enters the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

