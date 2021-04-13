CNO speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura

210413-N-TR763-1052 WASHINGTON (Apr. 13, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura during a video teleconference. The two leaders discussed recent operations across the globe and ways to strengthen the two navies’ interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 19:56
|Photo ID:
|6597450
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-TR763-1052
|Resolution:
|5161x3441
|Size:
|13.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
