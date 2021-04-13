CNO speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura

210413-N-TR763-1052 WASHINGTON (Apr. 13, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura during a video teleconference. The two leaders discussed recent operations across the globe and ways to strengthen the two navies’ interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

