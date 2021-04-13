Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura [Image 1 of 3]

    CNO speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210413-N-TR763-1041 WASHINGTON (Apr. 13, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura during a video teleconference. The two leaders discussed recent operations across the globe and ways to strengthen the two navies’ interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6597449
    VIRIN: 210413-N-TR763-1041
    Resolution: 3334x4333
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO speaks with Japan Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    CNO Gilday
    Japan Chief of Staff
    Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura

