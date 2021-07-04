Michigan National Guard supports communities of all sizes with vaccination efforts

An Army National Guard combat medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force North administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a clinic at Eagle Point Plaza in Hale, Michigan, April 7, 2021. The MING was requested to help augment the District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) to administer the vaccine to residents of Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda, and Alcona Counties which DHD2 serves. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

