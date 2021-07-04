Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard supports communities of all sizes with vaccination efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard supports communities of all sizes with vaccination efforts

    HALE, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    An Army National Guard combat medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force North administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a clinic at Eagle Point Plaza in Hale, Michigan, April 7, 2021. The MING was requested to help augment the District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) to administer the vaccine to residents of Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda, and Alcona Counties which DHD2 serves. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:57
    VIRIN: 210407-Z-FY465-1041
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    District Health Department No. 2
    Iosco County
    Ogemaw County
    Oscoda County
    Alcona County

