An Army National Guard combat medic assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s (MING) COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force North administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a clinic at Eagle Point Plaza in Hale, Michigan, April 7, 2021. The MING was requested to help augment the District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) to administer the vaccine to residents of Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda, and Alcona Counties which DHD2 serves. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6597441
|VIRIN:
|210407-Z-FY465-1041
|Resolution:
|4560x3648
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|HALE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard supports communities of all sizes with vaccination efforts [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
