Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie

Sarah Foster, the PIO for the Washington Military Department leads first day’s discussion and, moderating the diverse panel of experts during the Washington National Guard's Inaugural Joint Public Affairs Conference, April 10, 2021, Camp Murray, Wash. The two-day conference integrated military Public Affairs members and civilian Public Information Officers during joint training from April 10-11. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

