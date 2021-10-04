Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie

Washington Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh address Public Affairs Guardsmen during the beginning of a two-day Public Affairs Conference on April 10, 2021, Camp Murray, Wash. Welsh was speaking from the JFHQ Public Affairs office at Camp Murray as the Inaugural Joint Conference was held virtually across the state of Washington. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.10.2021
Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US