Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie [Image 1 of 3]

    Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh address Public Affairs Guardsmen during the beginning of a two-day Public Affairs Conference on April 10, 2021, Camp Murray, Wash. Welsh was speaking from the JFHQ Public Affairs office at Camp Murray as the Inaugural Joint Conference was held virtually across the state of Washington. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6597235
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-CH590-0001
    Resolution: 3911x2885
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie
    Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie
    Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Inaugural Joint Public Affairs conference builds collaboration and camaraderie

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Public Affairs Specialist
    Public Information Officer
    FEMA training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT