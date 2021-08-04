A Boeing 747 rotator aircraft taxis in preparation for takeoff from the Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Apr. 8, 2021, with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard aboard the flight for an Air Expeditionary Force deployment to the Middle East, in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)
|04.08.2021
|04.13.2021 17:20
|6597203
|210408-Z-YH452-1543
|6016x4016
|7.52 MB
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|11
|0
This work, 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen deploy to the Middle East. [Image 27 of 27], by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
