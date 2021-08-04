177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen deploy to the Middle East.

A Boeing 747 rotator aircraft taxis in preparation for takeoff from the Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Apr. 8, 2021, with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard aboard the flight for an Air Expeditionary Force deployment to the Middle East, in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

