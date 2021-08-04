Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen deploy to the Middle East. [Image 26 of 27]

    177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen deploy to the Middle East.

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    A Boeing 747 rotator aircraft takes off from the Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Apr. 8, 2021, with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard aboard the flight for an Air Expeditionary Force deployment to the Middle East, in support of U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 17:20
    Photo ID: 6597202
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-YH452-1573
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen deploy to the Middle East. [Image 27 of 27], by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    AEF
    177th Fighter Wing
    Jersey Devils

