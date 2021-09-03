Senior Airman Nicolas Geanta and Airman 1st Class Malik Canty, 729th Air Control Squadron, tighten straps on cargo March 9, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron recently took part in a mobility exercise called Agile Thunder that validated their ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 16:57 Photo ID: 6597164 VIRIN: 210309-F-EF974-1013 Resolution: 5767x3837 Size: 3.59 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.