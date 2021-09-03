Senior Airman Nicolas Geanta and Airman 1st Class Malik Canty, 729th Air Control Squadron, tighten straps on cargo March 9, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron recently took part in a mobility exercise called Agile Thunder that validated their ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise
