Senior Airman Thom Juillerat, 729th Air Control Squadron, organizes electric cable March 9, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron recently took part in a mobility exercise called Agile Thunder that validated their ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6597162
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-EF974-1034
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT