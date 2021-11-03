Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise [Image 5 of 11]

    729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Thom Juillerat, 729th Air Control Squadron, organizes electric cable March 9, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron recently took part in a mobility exercise called Agile Thunder that validated their ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    This work, 729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

