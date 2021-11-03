729th ACS participates in Agile Thunder exercise

Senior Airman Thom Juillerat, 729th Air Control Squadron, organizes electric cable March 9, 2021 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron recently took part in a mobility exercise called Agile Thunder that validated their ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US