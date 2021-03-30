Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM CSM visits 4-9 CAV, 1CD [Image 2 of 2]

    FORSCOM CSM visits 4-9 CAV, 1CD

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Miller 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The Command Sergeant Major of US Army Forces Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, visited the Troopers of 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during their Bradley Gunnery Table VI field exercise, at Fort Hood, Texas, March 30, 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, FORSCOM CSM visits 4-9 CAV, 1CD [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Kelsey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

