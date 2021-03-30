FORSCOM CSM visits 4-9 CAV, 1CD

The Command Sergeant Major of US Army Forces Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, visited the Troopers of 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, during their Bradley Gunnery Table VI field exercise, at Fort Hood, Texas, March 30, 2021.



Gunnery is paramount to a unit’s readiness and lethality and is a gated strategy designed to train, qualify and validate crews on equipment. Table VI Gunnery is the culminating mandatory qualification that evaluates a crew’s ability to engage with different types of targets using all vehicle weapons systems.



On the last day of the unit’s training, they hosted Sims, and had the opportunity to show him their equipment, vehicles and weapons systems.

Not only did the Troopers get to talk about the Army, he encouraged them to talk to him on a more personal level.



“I want to know what’s on your mind,” said Sims. “Everything from People First, to what you’ve got going on here at Fort Hood, especially if there is anything that has impacted you that you would like to share.”

As the training wound down, he sat with Soldiers as they dug into their MRE lunches, and also had one of his own.



“It’s not often enough that we are able to come down and have these conversations instead of me briefing command teams,” Sims said. “It’s important to me to actually have an understanding about what’s going on in this division. I really want to hear from you.”



In addition, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Command Sgt. Maj., came along with Sims and shared lunch with the Troopers.



“This whole process is about working together and fixing issues,” said McLane. “If we don’t know about it, and we can’t talk about it together, then we can’t get it fixed. Don’t feel like you can’t speak up. We are here to listen.”



During lunch, the Soldiers asked questions about the Independent Review of Fort Hood, about what the future holds, but also brought up concerns.



A Team Leader with 4-9 CAV brought up housing issues that him and his Family have been dealing with since he has lived at Fort Hood. His information was taken down with a promise that McLane would investigate the situation personally.



The Team Leader said it was refreshing and that he truly felt as though they cared.



After lunch, Sims and McLane thanked the Troopers for their hard work and insight, then made their exit.



“It was great to see the FORSCOM CSM today and know that people can actually talk about what they want to talk about,” said Pvt. Jorge Rodriguez, a Bradley Driver assigned to 4-9 CAV. “It’s nice to see that he cares enough to come here and talk to us and see what’s going on with us.”

