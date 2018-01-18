Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Transforms Medical Waivers Process [Image 3 of 3]

    NRC Transforms Medical Waivers Process

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2018

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Newton 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn (Jan 18, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Alejandro Calzada reviews medical waivers for potential future Sailors. Navy Recruiting Command recently transformed the way medical waivers are processed to streamline results. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton/Released)

    This work, NRC Transforms Medical Waivers Process [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

