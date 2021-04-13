Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF & BwCISCOM Partnership Agreement Signing [Image 4 of 4]

    USAREUR-AF &amp; BwCISCOM Partnership Agreement Signing

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Bundeswehr Communication and Information Systems Command signed a Partnership Agreement April 13, 2021 at USAG Wiesbaden. The partnership agreement will increase both organizations’ operational readiness and professional excellence through close cooperation and continuous exchange of experience. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 09:06
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    partnerships
    2sigbde
    USAREUR-AF
    BrigadeofExcellence

