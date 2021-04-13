The U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Bundeswehr Communication and Information Systems Command signed a Partnership Agreement April 13, 2021 at USAG Wiesbaden. The partnership agreement will increase both organizations’ operational readiness and professional excellence through close cooperation and continuous exchange of experience. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

