U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Papenfus, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Chief Information Officer, and Major General Dr. Michael Färber, Commander, Bundeswehr Communication and Information Systems Command, sign a Partnership Agreement as U.S. Army Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Commander, and Brig. Gen. Dietmar Mosmann, Deputy Commander, BwCISCOM and CDR IT Troops, witness the historic moment April 13, 2021 at USAG Wiesbaden. The partnership agreement will increase both organizations’ operational readiness and professional excellence through close cooperation and continuous exchange of experience. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

