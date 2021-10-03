Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEWLS training [Image 2 of 2]

    TEWLS training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, participate in Theater Enterprise Wide Logistics System (TEWLS) training provided by the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Business Support Office. The BSO has embraced a "hybrid" training model that mixes in-person and virtual learning. (U.S. Army photo by Aleasa Price)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 08:47
    VIRIN: 210324-A-BL065-1002
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TEWLS training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army finds success in &lsquo;hybrid&rsquo; approach for TEWLS training during COVID-19 restrictions

    Fort Hood
    medical logistics
    USAMMA
    TEWLS
    AMLC

