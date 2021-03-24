Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEWLS training [Image 1 of 2]

    TEWLS training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, participate in training for the Theater Enterprise Wide Logisitics System, one of three phases of training provided the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Business Support Office. (U.S. Army photo by Enoc Santos)

    This work, TEWLS training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army finds success in &lsquo;hybrid&rsquo; approach for TEWLS training during COVID-19 restrictions

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    training
    USAMMA
    TEWLS
    AMLC

