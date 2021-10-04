Chaplain Maj. Troy Dandrea prays with Soldiers of the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry after completing their 5k tactical ruck march to raise awareness for the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program, Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6595498
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-ZF206-296
|Resolution:
|5531x3688
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry rucks for SHARP awareness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Squadron 221st Cavalry rucks for SHARP awareness
LEAVE A COMMENT