    1st Squadron 221st Cavalry rucks for SHARP awareness [Image 5 of 8]

    1st Squadron 221st Cavalry rucks for SHARP awareness

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Chaplain Maj. Troy Dandrea prays with Soldiers of the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry after completing their 5k tactical ruck march to raise awareness for the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program, Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    This work, 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry rucks for SHARP awareness [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade

