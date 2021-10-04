1st Squadron 221st Cavalry rucks for SHARP awareness

LAS VEGAS – As the sun began to peek over the mountains of Las Vegas on Apr. 10, the entire 1-221 Squadron formed up and completed the first ever 5k-ruck march to raise awareness for the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program.



“One thing our organization relates to is tactics,” Command Sgt. Maj. Zell Johnson said. “We wanted to conduct a tactical road march and at the same time have conversations about what this means to our Troopers.”



SHARP is the Army’s proactive effort to end sexual harassment and assault within the ranks. It’s a comprehensive integration and transformation of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program and also the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) effort. These programs are designed to reinforce the Army’s commitment to eliminate incidents through awareness, reporting, accountability, training, victim advocacy, and prevention.



Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Nicholas Chavez discussed the significance of this event. For Chavez, it wasn’t so much about the physical exertion of the march, but rather having the opportunity to create awareness and open up the lines of communication.



“Today the entire organization came together to raise awareness for sexual harassment and assault,” Chavez said. “This was a great opportunity to create a dialogue between our Soldiers and our Squadron’s leadership.”



The Army observes Sexual Assault Awareness Month every April. Soldiers, family, and civilians are encouraged to re-dedicate their efforts toward awareness and prevention.



“This falls in line with our Adjutant General’s key priorities,” Chavez said. “The SHARP program rolls right into this and we’re here to open up those lines of communication. The ruck march enabled us to really engage with our Soldiers in such a unique way. I can see how this can become a traditional type of training in the foreseeable future.”



If you have been the victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault, you have a voice. You have rights. The Nevada National Guard is dedicated to help. For more information on the program please visit: https://nv.ng.mil/Pages/MFSS/SARC.aspx

